Michigan’s Corum looks to cap record-breaking career with win over Washington in CFP title game

HOUSTON (AP) — Blake Corum could have declared for the NFL draft after last season, but the Michigan running back had unfinished business. Corum followed up a junior season where he ran for a career-high 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns by running for 1,111 yards and 25 scores this season to become the school’s all-time leader in rushing touchdowns with 56. As he prepared to play his final game Monday night in the College Football Playoff title game against Washington, Corum reflected on his decision.

