Michigan’s collective starts Walk-On Fund as athletic departments scrambling for money in new era

By The Associated Press
FILE - Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel watches in the second half of an NCAA college football game against UNLV in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Athletic departments across the country have wrestled with the ever-changing Name, Image and Likeness landscape that has ushered in a new era since the way was cleared in 2021 for college athletes to cash in. Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel says it’s the right time to bring in a company that has had three years to develop strategies and NIL connections. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Sancya]

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan-based collective Champions Circle has created a Walk-On Fund as athletic departments scramble for money before revenue is shared directly with athletes. The collective announced Wednesday it created the fund for University of Michigan student-athletes who pay for their tuition. While college football teams are limited to 85 scholarships, some players are without athletic-related financial aid. Athletic departments across the country have been bracing for seismic changes, stemming in part from the NCAA and the nation’s five biggest conferences announcing last month that they have agreed to pay nearly $2.8 billion to settle a host of antitrust claims.

