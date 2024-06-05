Michigan’s collective starts Walk-On Fund as athletic departments scrambling for money in new era

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan-based collective Champions Circle has created a Walk-On Fund as athletic departments scramble for money before revenue is shared directly with athletes. The collective announced Wednesday it created the fund for University of Michigan student-athletes who pay for their tuition. While college football teams are limited to 85 scholarships, some players are without athletic-related financial aid. Athletic departments across the country have been bracing for seismic changes, stemming in part from the NCAA and the nation’s five biggest conferences announcing last month that they have agreed to pay nearly $2.8 billion to settle a host of antitrust claims.

