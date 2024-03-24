Michigan women have travel woes getting home after first-round March Madness loss

The Michigan women’s basketball team had a hard time getting home after its overtime loss to Kansas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The team played in Los Angeles on Saturday and was supposed to take a charter flight back to Michigan that evening along with the school’s band and cheerleaders. That didn’t go according to plan. A team spokeswoman says the players had to sit outside for nearly 3 hours waiting for a second pilot. After more delays, the team was told the pilot was over his allotted flight time for the day, so the plane couldn’t take off. Michigan had to stay another night and finally departed Sunday morning.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.