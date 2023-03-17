Michigan women end UNLV’s 22-game win streak in 1st round

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Emily Kiser had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Maddie Nolan added 18 points, and sixth-seeded Michigan beat 11th-seeded UNLV 71-59 on Friday in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament. The Wolverines ended the Rebels’ 22-game winning streak and move on to face either LSU or Hawaii in the second round of the Greenville 2 region. Leigha Brown scored 17 points for Michigan, which had lost three of its previous four games. The Wolverines used their advantages in size and physicality to build and keep a double-digit lead for much of the game. Essence Booker scored 16 points for UNLV.

