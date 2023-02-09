Michigan wins third straight, 93-72 over Nebraska

By The Associated Press
Michigan guard Dug McDaniel (0) looks to pass as Nebraska guard Keisei Tominaga (30) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Carlos Osorio]

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jett Howard made six 3-pointers and scored 22 points, Hunter Dickinson had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Michigan beat Nebraska 93-72. Nebraska, which trailed by 24 points in the first half, got within 48-39 early in the second half — the closest margin since 21-12. But Dickinson answered with a basket to put Michigan ahead by double digits for the rest of the game. Howard made four 3-pointers in the second half and scored 16 points, and Dickinson added 14 points. Michigan led for over 36 minutes and shot 57.6% from the field, including 14 of 26 from 3-point range.

