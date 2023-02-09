Michigan wins third straight, 93-72 over Nebraska

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jett Howard made six 3-pointers and scored 22 points, Hunter Dickinson had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Michigan beat Nebraska 93-72. Nebraska, which trailed by 24 points in the first half, got within 48-39 early in the second half — the closest margin since 21-12. But Dickinson answered with a basket to put Michigan ahead by double digits for the rest of the game. Howard made four 3-pointers in the second half and scored 16 points, and Dickinson added 14 points. Michigan led for over 36 minutes and shot 57.6% from the field, including 14 of 26 from 3-point range.

