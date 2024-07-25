Michigan, Washington field overhauled teams in quest to return to national championship game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Michigan and Washington shared the field at Big Ten Media Days on Thursday. It was the first time the teams had met since they faced off in the national championship game that Michigan won in January. Both teams have new coaches and are hoping to get back to the College Football Playoff with dramatically different rosters. Jedd Fisch is Washington’s coach after three years at Arizona and says he’s excited about the challenge. Michigan coach Sherrone Moore says the program’s national title expectations haven’t changed after coach Jim Harbaugh and quarterback J.J. McCarthy left for the NFL.

