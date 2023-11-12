Michigan vs. Everybody becomes Wolverines’ mantra as Jim Harbaugh suspended for sign-stealing saga

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan headed into a fateful week with a court hearing, a road trip to Maryland and a swagger built on the growing belief within the program that it’s them against the world. “Michigan vs. Everybody” merchandise was flying off the racks at a retail store near the Wolverines’ campus, a day after the second-ranked team beat its first ranked opponent and the school prepared for its legal battle fight to free Jim Harbaugh from a Big Ten suspension for a sign-stealing saga that has captivated attention for three weeks.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.