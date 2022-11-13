Michigan tunnel melee now in hands of prosecutor for review

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The police investigation into the melee in Michigan Stadium’s tunnel has been turned over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review. University of Michigan Deputy Police Chief Melissa Overton made the announcement Saturday night, two weeks after multiple members of Michigan State’s football team roughed up two Michigan players. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has said he expects the suspended Spartans to be criminally charged. Michigan State coach Mel Tucker suspended eight players for their role in the melee, and they sat out a second game Saturday in a 27-21 win over Rutgers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.