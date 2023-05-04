Michigan transfer Dickinson headed to Kansas next season

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — All-American forward Hunter Dickinson, arguably the top player in the transfer portal after deciding to leave Michigan, says he is headed to Kansas for the upcoming season. Dickinson announced his next school Thursday on social media. He chose the Jayhawks after visits to Villanova, Kentucky, Maryland and Georgetown. The 7-foot-1 center led the Wolverines to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and a trip to the Elite Eight as a freshman during the 2020-21 season. Dickinson averaged 18.6 points in helping them reach the Sweet 16 two years ago and 18.5 points and a career-best 9.0 rebounds last season, when he was voted an honorable mention All-American.

