Michigan trails early, pulls away from Rutgers for 58-45 win

By The Associated Press
Michigan guard Kobe Bufkin (2) defends against Rutgers guard Cam Spencer (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Piscataway, N.J.,Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Noah K. Murray]

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Dug McDaniel scored 16 points and had five steals as Michigan rallied from an early 10-point deficit to earn a 58-45 win over Rutgers. The win lifts the Wolverines into a three-way tie with Maryland and No. 17 Indiana for third place in the Big Ten Conference with three games left in the regular season. The top four finishers earn a bye into the conference quarterfinals.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.