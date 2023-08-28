Michigan suspends offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore for violating NCAA rules

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will be suspended for this week’s season-opening game as part of the school’s self-imposed penalties for violating NCAA rules that also led to coach Jim Harbaugh’s punishment. Harbaugh said Monday an analyst will be elevated to fill Moore’s spot on the staff Saturday against East Carolina. The school announced last week it decided Harbaugh would serve a three-game suspension to start the season due to NCAA recruiting infractions. Michigan handed down Harbaugh’s punishment in an attempt to get out in front of potential NCAA sanctions related to an investigation of impermissible contact with recruits.

