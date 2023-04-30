Michigan State’s Thorne, Coleman, Brantley enter portal

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne, receiver Keon Coleman and defensive back Charles Brantley have entered the transfer portal. A team spokesman has confirmed their departures. Spartans coach Mel Tucker said this spring that Thorne was part of an open competition to take the first snap in 2023. Thorne will have options after going 16-10 as a starter with 49 touchdown passes and 6,494 yards receiving. Tucker will likely lean on the transfer portal to recruit candidates to join Noah Kim and Katin Houser in a competition to start this year.

