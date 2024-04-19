Michigan State’s new coach Jonathan Smith and QB Aidan Chiles know each other well from Oregon State

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State is breaking in a new football coach and quarterback this year. The Spartans may benefit from how familiar the pivotal people in the program are with each other because they both were at Oregon State last season. Former Beavers coach Jonathan Smith was hired in late November and quarterback Aidan Chiles joined him less than a month later. Smith also was able to bring with him AP All-Pac 12 offensive lineman Tanner Miller and record-breaking tight end Jack Velling. The new-look Spartans will wrap up spring ball on Saturday at Spartan Stadium.

