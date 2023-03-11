Michigan State’s defensive troubles continue in Big Ten loss

CHICAGO (AP) — Michigan State was one-and-done in the Big Ten Tournament, losing 68-58 to a 13th-seeded Ohio State team playing for the third straight day. The Spartans are 7-8 in their last 15 games, but they have enough quality wins that they are expected to receive an at-large bid when the NCAA Tournament bracket is revealed on Sunday. Under coach Tom Izzo, the Spartans have a long history of postseason success built on defense and rebounding. But Michigan State’s opponents are averaging 70 points and 44% shooting since Jan. 13, a slight increase from the season averages of 67.4 points and 42% shooting.

