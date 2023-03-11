Michigan State’s defensive troubles continue in Big Ten loss

By JAY COHEN The Associated Press
Michigan State's Malik Hall (25) reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State at the Big Ten men's tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Chicago. Ohio State won 68-58. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Erin Hooley]

CHICAGO (AP) — Michigan State was one-and-done in the Big Ten Tournament, losing 68-58 to a 13th-seeded Ohio State team playing for the third straight day. The Spartans are 7-8 in their last 15 games, but they have enough quality wins that they are expected to receive an at-large bid when the NCAA Tournament bracket is revealed on Sunday. Under coach Tom Izzo, the Spartans have a long history of postseason success built on defense and rebounding. But Michigan State’s opponents are averaging 70 points and 44% shooting since Jan. 13, a slight increase from the season averages of 67.4 points and 42% shooting.

