Michigan State’s Alante Brown held out of game against Richmond

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State’s Alante Brown, who was carted off the field last week with an injury after the opening kickoff against Central Michigan and later came back into the game, was held out Saturday against Richmond. Concerns were raised after Brown re-entered the game last Saturday and returned a kickoff 16 yards late in the first half against the Chippewas. The Nebraska transfer was on the sideline, not in uniform, in the second half as the Spartans pulled away for a 31-7 victory. School officials would not confirm whether Brown was still in concussion protocol this weekend.

