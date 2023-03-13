Michigan State women’s hoops coach Suzy Merchant steps down

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Suzy Merchant has stepped down as Michigan State’s women’s basketball coach, citing health concerns. The 53-year-old Merchant had not coached the Spartans since she was in a one-car crash after a medical incident in late January. Six seasons ago, she fainted and collapsed onto the court during a game and doctors later discovered she had a heart abnormality. She announced she was stepping down on Monday. Associate head coach Dean Lockwood filled in for Merchant this season and will serve as the team’s interim coach while the school searches for a new leader for the program.

