Michigan State wins regular-season finale over Buckeyes

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A.J. Hoggard scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half and Michigan State finished the regular season with an 84-78 win over Ohio State. Joey Hauser added 16, Tyson Walker 15, Jaden Akins 13 and Malik Hall 10 on Senior Day for the Spartans, who shot 55% and 12 of 20 from the arc, their fourth straight game with 10 or more 3-pointers and 49 over that span. Brice Sensabaugh scored 21 points, Bruce Thornton 20, Sean McNeil 11 and Justice Sueing 10 for the Buckeyes, who had a two-game win streak snapped and have lost 10 of their last 12.

