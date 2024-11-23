Michigan State tops Purdue 24-17, win away from being bowl eligible in Jonathan Smith’s 1st season

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Aidan Chiles threw for two scores in the first half to build a three-touchdown lead and Michigan State held on to beat Purdue 24-17. The Spartans are a win away from being eligible for a bowl with first-year coach Jonathan Smith and they play Rutgers at home in the final regular-season game. The Boilermakers have dropped 10 straight games and will have to pull off a stunning upset against rival and fifth-ranked Indiana on the road to avoid matching a school record with an 11th loss under second-year coach Ryan Walters.

