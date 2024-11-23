Michigan State tops Purdue 24-17, win away from being bowl eligible in Jonathan Smith’s 1st season

By LARRY LAGE The Associated Press
Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles looks to throw as he scrambles during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Al Goldis]

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Aidan Chiles threw for two scores in the first half to build a three-touchdown lead and Michigan State held on to beat Purdue 24-17. The Spartans are a win away from being eligible for a bowl with first-year coach Jonathan Smith and they play Rutgers at home in the final regular-season game. The Boilermakers have dropped 10 straight games and will have to pull off a stunning upset against rival and fifth-ranked Indiana on the road to avoid matching a school record with an 11th loss under second-year coach Ryan Walters.

