Michigan State snaps a six-game losing streak with a 20-17 win over Nebraska

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Katin Houser and Sam Leavitt each threw touchdown passes and Noah Kim kicked two field goals to help Michigan State snap a six-game losing streak with a 20-17 victory over Nebraska. It is the Spartans’ first win under interim coach Harlon Barnett, who took over when Mel Tucker was fired Sept. 27. Michigan State had dropped seven straight conference games since beating Rutgers Nov. 12, 2023.

