Michigan State seeks its first 3-0 start since 2021 when it hosts FCS program Prairie View A&M

Michigan State is seeking its first 3-0 start since the 2021 season and focusing on improvement without looking ahead to its game against Boston College on Sept. 21 when the Spartans host Football Championship Subdivision program Prairie View A&M on Saturday. Michigan State is coming off a come-from-behind 27-24 Big Ten-opening victory at Maryland. Prairie View A&M rallied to beat Southland Conference program Northwestern State 37-31 on Saturday. The Panthers have never beaten a Football Bowl Subdivision program. It is the first meeting between the two schools and also the first time that Michigan State will play an HBCU opponent.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.