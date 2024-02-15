Michigan State pulls away in the first half, beats Penn State 80-72 behind Hall’s career-high 29

By The Associated Press
Michigan State's Tyson Walker, center, drives between Penn State's Qudus Wahab (22) and Jameel Brown (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gary M. Baranec]

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Malik Hall had a career-high 29 points and 10 rebounds, Jaden Akins scored 16 of his 20 points in the first half and Michigan State beat Penn State 80-72. Michigan State (16-9, 8-6) has won seven of its last nine games and four of its last five after starting Big Ten play 1-4. Michigan State made 13 of its first 25 shots, while Penn State shot just 31.6%, to help take a 32-18 lead. The Spartans went on a 10-0 run to take the first double-digit lead of the game with 6:07 left before halftime. Akins and Xavier Booker combined to make three 3-pointers on four possessions to give Michigan State a 41-26 lead. Akins made four 3-pointers in the first half as Michigan State led 45-31.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.