Michigan State pulls away in the first half, beats Penn State 80-72 behind Hall’s career-high 29

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Malik Hall had a career-high 29 points and 10 rebounds, Jaden Akins scored 16 of his 20 points in the first half and Michigan State beat Penn State 80-72. Michigan State (16-9, 8-6) has won seven of its last nine games and four of its last five after starting Big Ten play 1-4. Michigan State made 13 of its first 25 shots, while Penn State shot just 31.6%, to help take a 32-18 lead. The Spartans went on a 10-0 run to take the first double-digit lead of the game with 6:07 left before halftime. Akins and Xavier Booker combined to make three 3-pointers on four possessions to give Michigan State a 41-26 lead. Akins made four 3-pointers in the first half as Michigan State led 45-31.

