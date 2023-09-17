Michigan State plans to dig into source of leak in Mel Tucker investigation

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State is looking into the source of a leak that led to Brenda Tracy’s identity being revealed as part of an investigation into her allegations that suspended football coach Mel Tucker sexually harassed her. School spokeswoman Emily Guerrant confirmed Sunday that the school plans to investigate the leak. Tracy’s attorney said last week that her client’s name was disclosed by an outside party and that triggered their cooperation with a USA Today report that exposed explicit details. Tracy is an activist and rape survivor. She said Tucker sexually harassed her during a phone call in April 2022.

