Michigan State hosts Central Michigan, aiming to bounce back from bad season under Mel Tucker

Michigan State and Central Michigan are looking to bounce back from bad seasons, which followed successful years. The Chippewas were 4-8 overall and 3-5 in the Mid-American Conference last year after a nine-win season. The Spartans were 5-7 overall and 3-6 in the Big Ten last year, following an 11-win season. Michigan State will host Central Michigan on Friday night in a season-opening game for each team. The Chippewas beat the Spartans in consecutive years three decades ago and for a third time in 2009.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.