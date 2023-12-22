Michigan State holds Stony Brook to 12 first-half points in a 99-55 victory

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Jaden Akins scored a career-high 22 points, Tyson Walker added 17 points and Michigan State raced past Stony Brook 99-55 for its third straight victory. Michigan State led 48-12 at halftime — behind 13 points apiece from Walker and Akins. The Spartans scored the opening seven points of the game and added runs of 13-0, 13-0 and 12-0. Stony Brook was just 5 of 37 (13.5%) from the field with seven turnovers. The 36-point halftime lead was Michigan State’s largest since a 38-point advantage, 63-25, against Cleveland State on Dec. 29, 2017. A.J. Hoggard had 12 points and 10 assists, and Jeremy Fears Jr. added 10 helpers for Michigan State (7-5), which had 33 assists on 38 made field goals. Xavier Booker scored 11 points.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.