Michigan State holds off No. 12 North Carolina 94-91 in overtime for 3rd at Maui Invitational

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Tre Holloman and Xavier Booker combined for eight points in overtime and Michigan State held off No. 12 North Carolina 94-91 for third place in the Maui Invitational. Holloman made his first start of the season and led six scorers in double figures with a career-best 19 points for the Spartans. Jaden Akins and Coen Carr scored 14 points apiece, Jeremy Fears Jr. and Frankie Fidler had 13 each and Booker had 12. Drake Powell scored 18 points and Elliot Cadeau had 17 for the Tar Heels. North Carolina’s Seth Trimble sent the game into overtime with a 3-pointer with 5.2 seconds left in regulation.

