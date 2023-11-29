Michigan State holds Georgia Southern to 11 first-half points and wins 86-55

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Jaden Akins scored 14 points, Tyson Walker added 13 and Michigan State used a big first-half run to beat Georgia Southern 86-55. Michigan State, which entered ranked No. 6 in the country in field-goal percentage defense (35.5%), held Georgia Southern to 34% shooting in the first half to build a 38-11 lead. The Eagles finished at 40%. The Spartans had their early lead trimmed to 13-9 with 11:58 remaining in the first half before closing on a 25-2 run for a 27-point lead. Georgia Southern made just one of its last 14 field-goal attempts before halftime. The Eagles were just 5-of-27 shooting in the half with 11 turnovers. A.J. Hoggard added 12 points, Malik Hall had 11 points and nine rebounds, and Mady Sissoko scored 10.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.