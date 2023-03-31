Michigan State hires Fralick as women’s basketball coach

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State hired Bowling Green women’s basketball coach Robyn Fralick to take over the Spartans. Fralick was 88-73 in five seasons at Bowling Green, making three postseason appearances. Bowling Green was 31-7 this season, matching the school and Mid-American Conference victory records. Fralick replaces Suzy Merchant, who stepped down from the program for health reasons after 16 seasons. She will be introduced at a news conference next week.

