Michigan State has lost a pair of games ahead of its visit to No. 6 Oregon

Jonathan Smith returns to Oregon with his new team, Michigan State. As the former coach at Oregon State, he is quite familiar with the rival Ducks. During his tenure with the Beavers, he faced Oregon six times, winning twice. The Spartans are coming off a disheartening 38-7 loss at home to No. 3 Ohio State for their second straight loss. Oregon is undefeated, having beat former Pac-12 member UCLA 34-14 at the Rose Bowl last Saturday in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

