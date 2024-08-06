Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears says he’s grateful to play with Spartans in Spain after being shot

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State point guard Jeremy Fears is joining the team for an upcoming overseas trip and plans to play for Tom Izzo for the first time since he was shot last winter. Fears says he’s grateful for the opportunity. He practiced with the Spartans on Tuesday, a week before they travel to play three scrimmages in Spain. Izzo said the redshirt freshman is close to 100-percent healthy after seeing him in recent practices. Fears was a five-star recruit from Joliet West High School in Illinois. He was shot in the leg last Dec. 23 on holiday break in his hometown.

