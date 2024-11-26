Michigan State gets 40 points from its bench in 72-56 win over Colorado to open Maui Invitational

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Jase Richardson came off the bench to score 13 points as Michigan State beat Colorado 72-56 in its first appearance in the Maui Invitational since 2019. The Spartans are playing in their sixth Maui Invitational, the fifth under coach Tom Izzo.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.