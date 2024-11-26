Michigan State gets 40 points from its bench in 72-56 win over Colorado to open Maui Invitational

By The Associated Press
Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler (0) blocks a shot from Colorado forward Trevor Baskin, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Michigan State won 72-56. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lindsey Wasson]

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Jase Richardson came off the bench to score 13 points as Michigan State beat Colorado 72-56 in its first appearance in the Maui Invitational since 2019. The Spartans are playing in their sixth Maui Invitational, the fifth under coach Tom Izzo.

