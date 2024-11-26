Michigan State gets 40 points from its bench in 72-56 win over Colorado to open Maui Invitational
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Jase Richardson came off the bench to score 13 points as Michigan State beat Colorado 72-56 in its first appearance in the Maui Invitational since 2019. The Spartans are playing in their sixth Maui Invitational, the fifth under coach Tom Izzo.
