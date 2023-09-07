Michigan State expands use of video in assessing player injuries, potential return to play

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State athletics officials say they will expand their use of video access as a tool to aid in evaluating football injuiries and in deciding whether players can return to game action. The move follows a decision to send Alante Brown back into the season opener last week after he was carted off the field following a collision on the game-opening kickoff against Central Michigan. Brown came back into the game and the Nebraska transfer returned a kickoff 16 yards. He was on the sideline, not in uniform, in the second half. Coach Mel Tucker says the decisions were entirely up to medical staff.

