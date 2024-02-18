Michigan State continues its Big Ten push beating Michigan State 73-63 behind Walker, Hall

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Tyson Walker scored 19 points and Malik Hall scored 18 points and Michigan State beat Michigan 73-63 for its first win at Crisler Center since 2019. Michigan State outscored the Wolverines 10-0 over the final seven minutes during which Michigan turned it over five times in a six-possession sequence. Will Tschetter’s layup with 7:01 left brought the Wolverines into a 63-all tie before they missed their last five-shot attempts. The Spartans led 39-37 at intermission before Michigan outscored Michigan State 13-6 in the first six minutes of the second half and led 50-45 behind a pair of layups and a jump shot by Olivier Nkamhoua. Tarris Reed Jr. recorded his third double-double of the season with 15 points and 11 rebounds for Michigan.

