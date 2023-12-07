Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith brings much of his Oregon State staff with him to lead Spartans

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State hired Jonathan Smith away from Oregon State and the coach is bringing much of his previous staff with him. Smith announced his first wave of additions to the coaching and support staff on Thursday, and each person has ties to him and the Beavers. Quickly after Smith left, Oregon State promoted defensive coordinator Trent Bray to head coach. Smith’s first staff will include offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren and assistant head coach Keith Bhonapha, who will also lead the running backs.

