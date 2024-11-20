Michigan State beats Samford 83-75; MSU freshman Jase Richardson leaves game with ankle injury

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Jaden Akins scored 25 points and Michigan State beat Samford 83-75, but Michigan State freshman Jase Richardson left the game late with a left ankle injury. Richardson, the son of former NBA player and Spartan Jason Richardson, scored 12 points before leaving the game in the final minute and was helped to the bench where the training staff wrapped ice on his ankle. Josh Holloway scored eight points during a 12-5 surge to pull Samford 79-73 with 31 seconds left before the Spartans sealed it at the line. Jaden Brownell scored 19 points to lead Samford (4-2).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.