Michigan State beats Maryland 27-24 on Jonathan Kim’s late field goal

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Jonathan Kim converted a 37-yard field goal with one second left to give Michigan State a 27-24 victory over Maryland in the Big Ten opener for both teams on Saturday. Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles, a transfer from Oregon State, threw for 363 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

