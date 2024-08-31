Michigan State barely beats Florida Atlantic 16-10 in Jonathan Smith’s debut with sloppy Spartans

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams had a 63-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter and Michigan State barely beat Florida Atlantic 16-10. The Spartans were sloppy in coach Jonathan Smith’s debut. Aidan Chiles threw an interception on the game’s opening snap, recovered his fumble to end the second drive and Montorie Foster Jr. lost a football on Michigan State’s third drive. It didn’t go much smoother in the second half. Chiles had a chance to put the Spartans ahead by more than two touchdowns late in the third quarter, but Ed Woods stepped in front of a pass in the flat.

