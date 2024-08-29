Michigan State and new head coach Jonathan Smith host Florida Atlantic in the season-opener

Both Michigan State and Florida Atlantic kick off the season Friday hoping to bounce back from 4-8 seasons. Jonathan Smith will debut as the Spartans’ new coach after six seasons leading Oregon State. Michigan State hired Smith to rebuild a program that crumbled under Mel Tucker who was fired last September for off-field issues. Tom Herman begins his second year with the Owls who are aiming for their first winning season since 2020. The only time Florida Atlantic has beaten a Power 4 school was at home in 2007 against Minnesota.

