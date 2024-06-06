Michigan State adds ex-Michigan assistant and Lansing native Saddi Washington to Tom Izzo’s staff

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State has added former Michigan assistant and Lansing native Saddi Washington to Tom Izzo’s coaching staff. The move was announced Thursday, two months after Mark Montgomery left the Spartans to lead Detroit Mercy. Izzo also promoted Jon Borovich and Austin Thornton to assistant coaching roles to join Thomas Kelley and named Doug Wojcik associate head coach. Washington was an assistant coach for the Wolverines for eight seasons, a run that ended when Dusty May was hired to replace Juwan Howard.

