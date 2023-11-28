Michigan State added 7th year, starting at $7.25M, to land former Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State had enough competition from Power Five college football teams also hoping to hire Jonathan Smith that it added a seventh year to his contract, helping a shaken program land the former Oregon State coach. Athletic director Alan Haller says Smith will make $7.25 million in his first season. The Spartans had a lot at stake to get it right. They’re coming off a 4-8 season stunted by a scandal that led to Mel Tucker being fired and entering a year with the Big Ten expanding to add four teams. Smith says “I am definitely excited and up for the challenge.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.