Michigan State AD asks Big Ten to investigate postgame scuffle with Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller has requested that the Big Ten review what happened in the postgame altercation on the field at the end of Saturday’s loss at Michigan. Haller said he called the Big Ten commissioner immediately after the game and believes the sportsmanship policy should be applied. Michigan tight end Colston Loveland and Michigan State defensive end Anthony Jones pushed, shoved and butted helmets, triggering a skirmish with the rivals throwing punches as the final seconds ticked off the clock. Michigan players left the nearby sideline to join the scrum and Michigan State players rushed over to join the fray.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.