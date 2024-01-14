Michigan St. snaps two-game skid thumping Rutgers as walk-on Izzo scores first career points

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Malik Hall scored 15 points, Tyson Walker scored 13 and Michigan State ended its two-game losing streak by beating Rutgers 73-55. no basket drew the roar of the home crowd more than Michigan State’s last basket of the game. With 54.3 seconds remaining, fifth-year walk-on senior Steven Izzo, son of Spartans head coach Tom Izzo, checked in. With 36 seconds left, Izzo took a pass on the right wing from Tre Holloman, dribbled to his left, crossed over between his legs and drove 6-foot-4 Scarlet Knights guard Austin Williams right to the baseline. His high-arching floater bounced on the rim twice and fell through while drawing a foul. After being mobbed by his teammates on the baseline, Izzo converted the free throw for the Spartans’ final points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.