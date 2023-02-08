Michigan St. rallies to win after giving up lead to Maryland

By The Associated Press
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Al Goldis]

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Joey Hauser scored 20 points and Tyson Walker had 17 and Michigan State rallied after scoring the game’s first 15 points to beat Maryland 63-58. The Spartans used an 8-0 run in which Walker made a layup and 3-pointer wrapped around a 3 from Jaden Akins for a 52-48 lead with 7:44 remaining and Michigan State led for the remainder. The Terrapins erupted for a 12-0 run in less than three minutes in the second half turning a 38-26 deficit into a 38-all tie. ahmir Young scored 17 points for Maryland

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.