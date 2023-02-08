Michigan St. rallies to win after giving up lead to Maryland

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Joey Hauser scored 20 points and Tyson Walker had 17 and Michigan State rallied after scoring the game’s first 15 points to beat Maryland 63-58. The Spartans used an 8-0 run in which Walker made a layup and 3-pointer wrapped around a 3 from Jaden Akins for a 52-48 lead with 7:44 remaining and Michigan State led for the remainder. The Terrapins erupted for a 12-0 run in less than three minutes in the second half turning a 38-26 deficit into a 38-all tie. ahmir Young scored 17 points for Maryland

