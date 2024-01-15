Michigan snaps 5-game losing streak, beats Ohio State 73-65 in front of the Fab Five

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Olivier Nkamhoua scored 20 points, Terrance Williams II added 18 points and Michigan beat Ohio State 73-65 in front of the Fab Five to snap a five-game losing streak. All five members of Michigan’s Fab Five attended a basketball game in Ann Arbor for the first time since they played there three-plus decades ago. Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Ray Jackson and Jimmy King sat together courtside, while coach Juwan Howard led the Wolverines. Rose said they were there to support Howard as a person coming off heart surgery and as a coach in a challenging season. Michigan closed the game on a 13-4 run over the final four minutes. Williams got a friendly bounce on a 3-pointer to give the Wolverines the lead, 63-61, for good with 3:37 left.

