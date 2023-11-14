Michigan routs St. John’s and new coach Pitino 89-73 at MSG behind McDaniel and Burnett

NEW YORK (AP) — Dug McDaniel had 26 points, Nimari Burnett scored 21 — all in the first half — and Michigan cruised to an 89-73 romp over St. John’s and new coach Rick Pitino at Madison Square Garden. Terrance Williams II added 12 points and Will Tschetter scored 10 for the Wolverines in the opener of the annual Gavitt Tipoff Games, which matches Big Ten teams against Big East programs. Michigan interim coach Phil Martelli filled in again for Juwan Howard, who has been recovering from heart surgery since mid-September. McDaniel added seven assists and six rebounds. Burnett made all eight field goal attempts in the first half, including four 3-pointers. Both players set a career scoring high. Michigan has won its last 11 games at Madison Square Garden.

