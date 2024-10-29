Michigan QB Jack Tuttle announces retirement from football following a 5th concussion

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan quarterback Jack Tuttle is retiring from football following a fifth concussion. Tuttle made the announcement on social media and pointed to a string of injuries that have plagued his college career. He says he never fully recovered from ligament damage in his throwing elbow and adds that the latest concussion made him realize he needs “to start prioritizing my health.” Tuttle signed with Utah out of high school and then spent four seasons at Indiana before landing at Michigan in 2023. He finishes his career with 1,337 yards passing, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions. Tuttle says he plans on pursuing a role in coaching.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.