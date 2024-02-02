Michigan promotes Campbell to offensive coordinator, Newsome to offensive line coach

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has promoted Kirk Campbell to offensive coordinator and Grant Newsome to offensive line coach on a new staff headed by Sherrone Moore following Jim Harbaugh’s departure. Campbell had worked as quarterbacks coach and Newsome had coached tight ends during Michigan’s 2023 national championship season. The moves come a week after Moore was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach. Moore took over after Harabaugh received a five-year deal to coach the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers.

