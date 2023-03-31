Michigan Naurato promotes to full-time head hockey coach

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Brandon Naurato was promoted from interim to full-time head coach of Michigan’s hockey team Friday. Naurato has led the Big Ten Tournament champion Wolverines to the Frozen Four — in which they play Quinnipiac on April 6 — after being named interim coach in August. The university said Naurato’s five-year deal will be finalized after the tournament. Naurato took over after Mel Pearson was dismissed following a report that concluded Pearson and the program had “cultural issues” that “require attention.” From Livonia, Naurato played for Michigan from 2005-09, helping the Wolverines reach the NCAA Tournament all four seasons. He returned to the school last season as an assistant after three seasons with the Detroit Red Wings as a player development consultant.

