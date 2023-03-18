Michigan-LSU clash means Kim vs. Kim III in March Madness

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Michigan-LSU clash in the second round of the women’s NCAA Tournament could be billed as “Kim vs. Kim III.” It’s the third meeting between teams coached by Kim Barnes Arico and Kim Mulkey in the past five editions of March Madness. LSU’s Mulkey was with Baylor for the previous two in 2018 and 2021. The Bears beat Barnes Arico’s Wolverines both times. Both coaches value hustle plays such as Michigan guard Leigha Brown’s diving attempt to corral a loose ball in a first-round victory over UNLV. Mulkey pointed that play out to her team and LSU guard Alexis Morris says the Tigers must be ready to “do the dirty work that people don’t like to do.”

