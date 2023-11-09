Michigan is accused of stealing other team’s signs, but why is that a big deal?

The football program at the University of Michigan is among the favorites to play for the national championship. It has become embroiled in an alleged sign-stealing scheme that involved impermissible, in-person scouting of opponents going back as much as three seasons. Both the NCAA and the Big Ten Conference are investigating. Coach Jim Harbaugh has denied any knowledge of any kind of improper scouting scheme in his program. The second-ranked Wolverines are preparing for their biggest game of the season so far at No. 9 Penn State on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.