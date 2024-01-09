Michigan is a unanimous No. 1 in final AP Top 25 football poll. Florida State finishes tied for 6th

HOUSTON (AP) — Michigan was voted a unanimous No. 1 in the final Associated Press college football poll of the season after the Wolverines beat Washington to win their first national title in 26 years. The Wolverines received all 61 first-place votes. Washington was second, the Huskies’ best final ranking since finishing No. 2 in 1991. That year, Washington was No. 1 in the final coaches’ poll to claim its only national title. Texas, Georgia and Alabama rounded out the top five. Florida State, left out of the playoff after a perfect regular season, finished tied with Oregon for sixth.

