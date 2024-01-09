Michigan is a unanimous No. 1 in final AP Top 25 football poll. Florida State finishes tied for 6th

By RALPH D. RUSSO The Associated Press
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy celebrates with the trophy after their win against Washington in the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David J. Phillip]

HOUSTON (AP) — Michigan was voted a unanimous No. 1 in the final Associated Press college football poll of the season after the Wolverines beat Washington to win their first national title in 26 years. The Wolverines received all 61 first-place votes. Washington was second, the Huskies’ best final ranking since finishing No. 2 in 1991. That year, Washington was No. 1 in the final coaches’ poll to claim its only national title. Texas, Georgia and Alabama rounded out the top five. Florida State, left out of the playoff after a perfect regular season, finished tied with Oregon for sixth.

